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Demo for "Restoration of England" English Independence, We Want Our Country Back.
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10 views • May 26, 2022
Demo for "Restoration of England" English Independence, We Want Our Country Back.
https://rumble.com/v165yvb-demo-for-restoration-of-england-english-independence-we-want-our-country-ba.html
A 'PG' edited version of Daddy Dragon's (aka Graham Moore) News Round Up. Much seriousness going on, 'the constitution IS the solution' but in the usual inimitable style there are plenty of laughs along the way.
Source:-
https://rumble.com/v15bz2j-demo-for-restoration-of-england-english-independence.html
England, the last significant colony of the British Soviet Empire, Parliament Disdain for the working man. There are no working class people left in parliament.
https://thefullenglishshow.locals.com
*UK VIEWERS, PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION*
Do not sign any WHO Pandemic Treaty unless it is approved via public referendum.
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/614335
Cheering on a Free Speech channel in England. GB News credit where it is due. The only News channel willing to speak of England and the English, not the British.
Saturday 12 noon for 2 hours outside
The Point building in the Paddington Basin
37 North Wharf Road, London W2 1AF
5 minute walk from Paddington Tube Station
Then a beer after.
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
English Independence, Daddy Dragon, Demo Being Organised
https://rumble.com/v165yvb-demo-for-restoration-of-england-english-independence-we-want-our-country-ba.html
A 'PG' edited version of Daddy Dragon's (aka Graham Moore) News Round Up. Much seriousness going on, 'the constitution IS the solution' but in the usual inimitable style there are plenty of laughs along the way.
Source:-
https://rumble.com/v15bz2j-demo-for-restoration-of-england-english-independence.html
England, the last significant colony of the British Soviet Empire, Parliament Disdain for the working man. There are no working class people left in parliament.
https://thefullenglishshow.locals.com
*UK VIEWERS, PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION*
Do not sign any WHO Pandemic Treaty unless it is approved via public referendum.
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/614335
Cheering on a Free Speech channel in England. GB News credit where it is due. The only News channel willing to speak of England and the English, not the British.
Saturday 12 noon for 2 hours outside
The Point building in the Paddington Basin
37 North Wharf Road, London W2 1AF
5 minute walk from Paddington Tube Station
Then a beer after.
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
English Independence, Daddy Dragon, Demo Being Organised
Keywords
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