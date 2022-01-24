FBI Sting or Entrapment in Michigan Governor Kidnapping Case?

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In the Michigan Governor Kidnapping Case - prosecutors have said the FBI captured more than 1,000 hours of secretly recorded conversations and videos. Monday’s filing, according to The Detroit News... did the FBI entrap the accused?
#FBI #Entrapment #GovWhitmer