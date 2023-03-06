https://gettr.com/post/p2aii3l2012

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 Founder of Women's Rights Without Frontiers, Reggie Littlejohn @RealReggieLittlejohn : The WHO has been following the lead of the CCP. The CCP has infiltrated almost every aspect of American country. They've infiltrated our government, our universities, the media and the medical system. We need to decouple from the CCP and we also need to withdraw from the World Health Organization.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 女权无国界组织的创始人雷吉·利特乔恩：世卫组织一直以来听命于中共。中共几乎已经渗透到美国社会的方方面面。他们渗透我们的政府，渗透我们的大学，渗透我们的媒体，大面积渗透我们的医疗系统。我们要与中共脱钩，还要退出世卫组织。





