【G-Times News】Iran's Supreme Leader Facing Death

On September 29th, a bombshell revealed from Miles Guo Livestream that the Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, aged 83, might die within 48 hours due to long-term illnesses. He has ruled Iran for 33 years, and his death will leave the Islamic Republic unrestrained.

