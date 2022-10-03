Create New Account
【G-Times News】Iran's Supreme Leader Facing Death
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1s4pa03b

On September 29th, a bombshell revealed from Miles Guo Livestream that the Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, aged 83, might die within 48 hours due to long-term illnesses.  He has ruled Iran for 33 years, and his death will leave the Islamic Republic unrestrained.

For more details, please read the original article at : https://gnews.org/post/p1qxp3cb7
Gettr : https://gettr.com/post/p1sqyjxe798

