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The Size and Shape of Microplastic #shorts
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41 views • May 09, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/-w-fHVFRkCQ
How exactly do microplastics become microplastics?
Kristi L. Trail, executive director for Pontchartrain Conversancy in New Orleans, explains how sizeable plastic waste break down and become microplastics.
A lot of times, people think about pollution in the ocean and immediately think about plastic straws and bottles bobbing along the ocean. These lost pieces of trash don't keep their shape forever. They will eventually break down. However, they will NEVER truly go away. 🥤
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/-w-fHVFRkCQ
How exactly do microplastics become microplastics?
Kristi L. Trail, executive director for Pontchartrain Conversancy in New Orleans, explains how sizeable plastic waste break down and become microplastics.
A lot of times, people think about pollution in the ocean and immediately think about plastic straws and bottles bobbing along the ocean. These lost pieces of trash don't keep their shape forever. They will eventually break down. However, they will NEVER truly go away. 🥤
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
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