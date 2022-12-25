Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BASES2022 Christmas Seminars Simon Miles - Sacred Geography in Ancient France 1&2
15 views
channel image
TheBasesProject
Published a day ago |

Brilliant researcher Simon Miles, returns to the Bases project lectures, wuith he 25 year research on the Sacred Geography of Ancient France, in the Rennes-le Chateau and wider regions.  (Full lecture)

Simon presented a fascinating research in the crop circles, so fascinating it amazed the crop circle makers themselves.(Yes the various groups sponsored by US and British intelligence to make crop circles)   He has also delivered a number of detailed and fascinating lectures to The Francis Bacon Society, also recorded by Miles Johnston.

Keywords
rennes -le-chateausimon-milessacred-geography

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket