A New Christian Crusade

There is a lesson in Mondami's win. He is Moslem Marxist anti-Christ collaborator supported by the Jews.

We aren't going to win unless we change the rules of the game. They changed the rules with open borders and "inclusion."

No White or Christians is viscerally motivated by economics, trade tarriff reform, regime change or the Ukraine War. We need to explicitly crusade for a white and Christian nation.

The "one issue" that Trump won on was essentially the defense of a White nation even though it was not marketed in those terms. It motivated Whites and it motivated "minorities" who don't want to live in Africa or Pakistan or Central Ameria -- they want a White country, too!

To hell with "tolerance" and "inclusion," that only means that Whites and Christians will no longer be tolerated or included. It means the genocide of the White race and the elimination of our formerly great Christian Civilization, without which the Witness of Christ ends.

Unless we internalize a Great Crusade, unless we work to fulfil the Lord's Prayer, we won't be moved enough to sacrifice our lives. Because that is what it is going to take, both in the United States, England, Australia, and elsewhere.

The proof is in London, in South Africa, Gotherburg, and Paris.



"Thy Will Be Done on Earth As It Is In Heaven!" -- Jesus Christ



Fritz Berggren, PhD

www.bloodandfaith.com

www.gab.com/cybertext

www.gettr.com/bloodandfaith







