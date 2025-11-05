BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A New Christian Crusade
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
49 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 1 day ago
  • There is a lesson in Mondami's win. He is Moslem Marxist anti-Christ collaborator supported by the Jews.
  • We aren't going to win unless we change the rules of the game.  They changed the rules with open borders and "inclusion."
  • No White or Christians is viscerally motivated by economics, trade tarriff reform, regime change or the Ukraine War. We need to explicitly crusade for a white and Christian nation.
  • The "one issue" that Trump won on was essentially the defense of a White nation even though it was not marketed in those terms.  It motivated Whites and it motivated "minorities" who don't want to live in Africa or Pakistan or Central Ameria -- they want a White country, too!
  • To hell with "tolerance" and "inclusion," that only means that Whites and Christians will no longer be tolerated or included. It means the genocide of the White race and the elimination of our formerly great Christian Civilization, without which the Witness of Christ ends.

Unless we internalize a Great Crusade, unless we work to fulfil the Lord's Prayer, we won't be moved enough to sacrifice our lives. Because that is what it is going to take, both in the United States, England, Australia, and elsewhere.

The proof is in London, in South Africa, Gotherburg, and Paris. 

"Thy Will Be Done on Earth As It Is In Heaven!"  -- Jesus Christ

Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com

www.gab.com/cybertext
www.gettr.com/bloodandfaith


Keywords
christianwarcrusade
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy