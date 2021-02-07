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Signs in the Heavens-January 2019 "Wolf" Blood Moon
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30 views • February 07, 2021
The January 2019 super blood wolf moon eclipse will be visible over North and South America and western parts of Europe and Africa on January 21.
The total lunar eclipse, which will be visible from the United States for the first time in three years, will happen as the Earth is positioned directly between the sun and the moon.
The Earth will cast its shadow on the moon, and give it a blood-orange colour.
The Bible tells us in the Book of Joel of how important a Blood Moon is.The Book of Acts 2:20-21 reads: “The Sun will be turned into darkness and the Moon to blood before the coming of the great and glorious day of the Lord.
The total lunar eclipse, which will be visible from the United States for the first time in three years, will happen as the Earth is positioned directly between the sun and the moon.
The Earth will cast its shadow on the moon, and give it a blood-orange colour.
The Bible tells us in the Book of Joel of how important a Blood Moon is.The Book of Acts 2:20-21 reads: “The Sun will be turned into darkness and the Moon to blood before the coming of the great and glorious day of the Lord.
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