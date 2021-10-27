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Brought to You By #Pfizer -- I'm Getting PAID!!
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92 views • October 27, 2021
Look at all the new shows that are brought to you by Pfizer pharmaceuticals. Here is a montage, a clip, and the questions you should have is, do these news casts have any incentive to promote any possible alternative to the vaccine?
Follow the money.
#vaccine #money
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Follow the money.
#vaccine #money
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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