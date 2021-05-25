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Project Coast, and mass depopulator Wouter Basson a good one by Mike Adams
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421 views • May 25, 2021
Project Coast was a 1980s top-secret chemical and biological weapons (CBW) program instituted by the apartheid-era government of South Africa.
The program was headed by Wouter Basson, a cardiologist who was the personal physician of the then South African Prime Minister P. W. Botha.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Coast
Wouter Basson (born 6 July 1950) is a South African cardiologist and former head of the country's secret chemical and biological warfare project, Project Coast, during the apartheid era.Nicknamed "Dr. Death" by the press for his alleged actions in apartheid South Africa..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wouter_Basson
Among other charges, Basson was alleged to have supplied a "lethal triple cocktail of powerful muscle relaxants which were used during Operation Duel (the systematic elimination of SWAPO prisoners of war and South African Defence Force [SADF] members who posed a threat to South African covert operations). The United Nations report "Project Coast: Apartheid's Chemical and Biological Warfare Programme." identifies the triple cocktail as ketamine, succinylcholine, and tubocurarine.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Coast
In 2021, the revelation that he was working at a Western Cape Mediclinic facility caused consternation and protests against the company.
https://www.theafricareport.com/63661/south-africa-dr-death-discovered-to-still-be-practising-medicine/
Mediclinic Durbanville, a hospital located in a north-east suburb of Cape Town, has a website with Basson’s profile in which his CV, address, phone number and email are made available to the public.
https://www.mediclinic.co.za/en/durbanville/find-a-doctor.doctor.html/3276.html
Project Coast: Vaccine Race Specific Sterilisation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/328RvCFVUNxO/
The program was headed by Wouter Basson, a cardiologist who was the personal physician of the then South African Prime Minister P. W. Botha.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Coast
Wouter Basson (born 6 July 1950) is a South African cardiologist and former head of the country's secret chemical and biological warfare project, Project Coast, during the apartheid era.Nicknamed "Dr. Death" by the press for his alleged actions in apartheid South Africa..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wouter_Basson
Among other charges, Basson was alleged to have supplied a "lethal triple cocktail of powerful muscle relaxants which were used during Operation Duel (the systematic elimination of SWAPO prisoners of war and South African Defence Force [SADF] members who posed a threat to South African covert operations). The United Nations report "Project Coast: Apartheid's Chemical and Biological Warfare Programme." identifies the triple cocktail as ketamine, succinylcholine, and tubocurarine.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Coast
In 2021, the revelation that he was working at a Western Cape Mediclinic facility caused consternation and protests against the company.
https://www.theafricareport.com/63661/south-africa-dr-death-discovered-to-still-be-practising-medicine/
Mediclinic Durbanville, a hospital located in a north-east suburb of Cape Town, has a website with Basson’s profile in which his CV, address, phone number and email are made available to the public.
https://www.mediclinic.co.za/en/durbanville/find-a-doctor.doctor.html/3276.html
Project Coast: Vaccine Race Specific Sterilisation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/328RvCFVUNxO/
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