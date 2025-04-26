About what happened in Sumy region, the concentration of equipment at Ukrainian command post in village of Korovintsy was effectively paralyzed by Russian forces, and everything nearby was reduced to dust. According to the materials published online by Russian military channel on April 24, 2025, it is shown that during aerial reconnaissance with UAV by Russian border guards, a large concentration of equipment of Armed Forces of Ukraine was discovered at the command post of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Magura”. Russian intelligence thoroughly “deconstructed” the object, hidden in a forest belt near the village, located about 60 km from the state border. The location of the command post, communication centers and positions of Kiev personnel were examined from all sides. It should be noted that in this case, the famous brigade “Magura” of Armed Forces of Ukraine, has changed its composition more than once during its existence. This is where Russian accuracy comes into play!

In cooperation by Russian Army, a joint missile strike with Iskander-M ballistic missile and Tornado-S MLRS, the target was destroyed. By using 9M723-1 SRBM and 9M542 URS, with flight speeds at the final section of the trajectory of 900 and 750 - 700 meters per second, respectively, high-precision strikes disabled Ukrainian rear equipment nodes and command posts, they were badly beaten. The impact diameter possible in this case varies between 10 and 20 meters, which is enough to disable building objects and vehicles, and everything nearby is also destroyed or damaged. According to objective surveillance data, Ukraine suffered significant losses in terms of manpower and equipment, destroyed in advance and rendered unusable. Russian command reported that Ukraine lost 2 communication towers, 1 mobile communication center, and 5 transport vehicles, 3 Contact Center units. In terms of personnel losses, 25 soldiers and officers of the administrative staff were killed directly at the command post, while another 40 communications specialists of Armed Forces of Ukraine were eliminated, who were located near the command post.

Once again, Brigade "Magura" lost a large number of command personnel and many front-line fighters due to the effective work of Iskander and Tornado crews of Russian Army. And now without command coordination, Ukrainian maneuver and response capacity in Sumy, will be weaken significantly.

