RT News - April 4 2025 6AM GMT

April 4, 2025

Following rare negotiations in Washington, Russia’s envoy underlines the key points vital for re-establishing dialogue with the US, and says third parties are seeking to undermine the process. IDF airstrikes on Gaza reportedly claim over a hundred Palestinian lives in a single day, as previously-designated safe zones are targeted, including schools-turned-shelters. Markets in a tizzy and partners plotting - the world reacts to Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on multiple countries - including Washington's allies. Economists say more upheaval is expected. As the Alliance of Sahel States teams up with Russia to combat terror and neo-colonialism, the Malian Foreign Minister points the finger at Kiev as one of the region's main security challenges.









