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Biden Administration Loves The Conflict In Ukraine As It's The Perfect Scapegoat For Their Destructi
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160 views • March 14, 2022
Owen Shroyer breaks down how and why Putin and the war in Ukraine are being used as scapegoats by Biden and his administration for their massive policy failures and managed collapse of the United States.
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