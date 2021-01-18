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EMERGENCY ALERT INFORMATION!
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2046 views • January 18, 2021
This Emergency Broadcasting Information (EBI) gives a general overview of upcoming events to secure our Nation and remove the DS at all levels of government.
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Rumble Video location: https://rumble.com/vcxaw5-emergency-alert-information.html
Rumble — WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE COMING DAYS! The inauguration that will never be! Insurrection act, Executive Order 13848 In full effect. God Wins!
What is Executive Order 13848: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/12/executive_order_13848_and_the_stolen_election.html
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Rumble Video location: https://rumble.com/vcxaw5-emergency-alert-information.html
Rumble — WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE COMING DAYS! The inauguration that will never be! Insurrection act, Executive Order 13848 In full effect. God Wins!
What is Executive Order 13848: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/12/executive_order_13848_and_the_stolen_election.html
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