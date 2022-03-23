Mike Lindell: PROOF! 88-Page Report Details Voting Machine Corruption.

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"This shows actual machine manipulation... not just that they can be manipulated but that our 2020 election was deleted, it was manipulated all these things... It's here; it's over. These guys are guilty." Anyone with tech experience can go to the reports and see the data, the proof.
Report: https://frankspeech.com/article/bombshell-proof-election-machine-manipulation