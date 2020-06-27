Ken O'Keefe on 'Fake News', BBC Criminality, 9/11, Epstein & more – Part 1 of 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Issues covered; The BBC's Criminal Coverup of 9/11 Truth, employment of paedophiles by the powers that be to ensure silence/control, massive Israeli Internet Trolling & Propaganda, 'Fake News', War Propaganda equals War Crime, the Jimmy Savile/BBC “Paedophile Ring” & the subsequent “£6.5m Savile Whitewash” by Dame Janet Smith.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWXAQpPR4PQ
Ken O'Keefe YT Channel