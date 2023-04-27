John McAfee - Hero, Criminal, Defender of Humanity (Alive or Dead?)

In this special report:Before he was murdered, McAfee had dedicated his life, wealth and sacred honor to freeing Americans from the control system we've all seen hyper accelerated since 2016. Here was his Libertarian presidential Campaign video - showcasing complete honesty, selflessness, and transparency in a desperate, painful plea to wake up the masses. John McAfee was a sinner, perhaps more than most - but he was an honest one. His loss is still felt keenly by those of us who stand as lights against this darkness, which is a little darker since his departure. Like John the Baptist came to pave the way for Jesus Christ (YeShuah). John McAfee, as sinful as any in this late hour of mans final destiny, has helped pave the way for His return. Let's explore why he had to be silenced by those in power.









💵 Please support our sponsors:





VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

http://redpillliving.com/vanmans





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.