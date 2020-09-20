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Why Women Support Socialism
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23 views • September 20, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3287/single-mother-by-choice-call-in-show-may-10th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3287-single-mother-by-choice-call-in-show-may-10th-2016
Question: “I’m coming from the USSR and seeing our family’s property been confiscated twice due to the success and the jealousy of the people around you. We have a saying in Russia ‘tell everyone you are doing bad otherwise they will steal it from you.’ I feel like a lot of young people out there have no idea what the socialism is and how bad it could be for the entire civilization. I feel emotionally drained every time I fight people around trying to prove them wrong and I feel like all the fighting is taking me away from my personal freedom or goals; how can I line up my goals along with helping people see what a true nightmare socialism is?”
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3287-single-mother-by-choice-call-in-show-may-10th-2016
Question: “I’m coming from the USSR and seeing our family’s property been confiscated twice due to the success and the jealousy of the people around you. We have a saying in Russia ‘tell everyone you are doing bad otherwise they will steal it from you.’ I feel like a lot of young people out there have no idea what the socialism is and how bad it could be for the entire civilization. I feel emotionally drained every time I fight people around trying to prove them wrong and I feel like all the fighting is taking me away from my personal freedom or goals; how can I line up my goals along with helping people see what a true nightmare socialism is?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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