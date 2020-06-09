Shutdown Hoax? W.H.O. Now Says No Threat From Asymptomatic Carriers!

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The shutdown and forced house arrest of the US was predicated on the assumption that the coronavirus could be spread from those without symptoms to others. The World Health Organization now says the research does not support such a thesis. Meanwhile the US economy is ruined and millions are suffering from depression and worse. Also in today's program: Pelosi's virtue signalling backfires, Minneapolis city council member explains why cops are a sign of "privilege," and are the police really racist?