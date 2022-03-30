X22 Report B 03. 29. 22.

Ep. 2737b - What Happens When Assets Are Removed? Exposing The Criminal Syndicate,Define Traitor🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFFThe [DS] is being exposed, the Hunter Biden laptop will not go away and it is now implicating the Biden family in criminal activity with foreign nations. Trump has not trapped the [DS] players. They are trying to fight back by going after Trump and others via the J6 fake investigation, this will not end well for them. The patriots are now in the process of removing all assets leaving the [DS] defenseless. The traitors will be brought to justice.Tap Into Ancient Anti-Aging Secrets With Ageless Body: 🍑🥑🍇😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ^^^All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.