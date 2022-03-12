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Bush Craft -- survival crossbow
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127 views • March 12, 2022
For years I have wondered if I could make a survival bushcraft crossbow using just a knife and the hedges around my field; with the release of the new Tod Cutler bushcraft knives it seemed like the perfect moment to find out. The film shows you exactly how I made this (rather ugly) crossbow using only my knives.
Tod Cutler bushcraft knives can be found here https://todcutler.com
If you would like to support this channel, visiting my sites really helps as does signing up to the news letter on the websites, either one is fine
Production replica weapons are available here https://todcutler.com
And T shirts and Merch todsworkshop.creator-spring.com
Custom pieces are available here https://todsworkshop.com
Shared from and subscribe to:
Tod's Workshop
https://www.youtube.com/c/TodsWorkshop1/videos
Tod Cutler bushcraft knives can be found here https://todcutler.com
If you would like to support this channel, visiting my sites really helps as does signing up to the news letter on the websites, either one is fine
Production replica weapons are available here https://todcutler.com
And T shirts and Merch todsworkshop.creator-spring.com
Custom pieces are available here https://todsworkshop.com
Shared from and subscribe to:
Tod's Workshop
https://www.youtube.com/c/TodsWorkshop1/videos
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