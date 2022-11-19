"Corona protective masks" full of dangerous chemicals | www.kla.tv/24181

Prof. Dr. Michael Braungart warns against health hazardous substances such as formaldehyde and bronopol, which both medical and FFP2 masks contain, and with his statement brings a dissenting voice to the current course of the federal government.



Report: „Corona-Masken mit Chemikalien"

https://www.zentrum-der-gesundheit.de/news/gesundheit/covid-19/corona-masken



