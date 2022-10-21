TPC #970: Marc Morano (The Green New Deal)

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TPC #970 is with Marc Morano and his brilliant book, The Green Fraud.
Green Fraud: https://www.audible.com/pd/Green-Fraud-Audiobook/1665045515?ref=a_author_Ma_c19_lProduct_1_2&pf_rd_p=1ae0e65e-ad09-4aa7-aa73-772cefb1b5e1&pf_rd_r=XSBFVGJPT37FQ120J4A2
Buy the book: https://www.amazon.com/Great-Reset-Global-Permanent-Lockdown/dp/1684512387
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