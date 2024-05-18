Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Struggle For Truth
channel image
gocephas
122 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
9 views
Published 15 hours ago

This video is general discussion for the Gospel and how it helps us to survive. Scripture references are used because the Word of God is powerful and will change a person over time. It describes that we are more than a physical body. It reveals that the devil  made huge inroads for himself. People believe God is good God. How can He create such monsters

Keywords
word of godtruthstruggle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket