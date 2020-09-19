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Fukushima and Cage Aquaculture, A Bad Mix
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31 views • September 19, 2020
This video discusses the current status of radiation from Fukishima in the Pacific Ocean and the dangers of putting aquaculture cages in polluted areas of water. Toxic algae blooms and areas of low dissolved oxygen are also two areas to be avoided.
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https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
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