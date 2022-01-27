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The Synoptic Problem
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10 views • January 27, 2022
Although there is evidence that the New Testament manuscripts and writers are reliable, there seem to be several places in the Synoptic Gospels where the authors are contradicting each other. In this video, I will discuss several concepts that help to explain why there seem to be contradictions, but ultimately, there are none.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
Keywords
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