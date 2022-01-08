Dr. Aaron Kheriaty: How Science Is Being Weaponized & Politicized to Create a Medical Dystopia

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Dr. Aaron Kheriaty made headlines for challenging the COVID-19 vaccine policies of the University of California Irvine School of Medicine where he was Director of the Medical Ethics Program at UCI Health. He was recently fired from that job for challenging the ethics of the mandates — a position that had been partially part of his role to raise. To learn more about the situation, and why he took the stand he did, despite the repercussions, we sat down for a discussion with Dr. Aaron Kheriaty.
#COVID19 #Vaccine #Mandates
🚀Watch the full episode👉 https://ept.ms/TheMedicalDystopiaYT