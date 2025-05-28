BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Let There Be Light! SunPowerLED Forbidden Tech Show
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
250 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 1 day ago

In this episode of Forbidden Tech, we are honored to have the CEO and creator of SunPowerLED Light Therapy (sunpowerled.com), Tom Kerber.


A self-employed Electrical Engineering Product developer with decades of experience under his belt, he was challenged to find a solution after suffering a series of tragic life-changing events. His journey after 15 years has divinely led him to a pilless solution that can only be described as miraculous.


We discuss the revolutionary health benefits of red light therapy built on over decades of documented studies. Tom describes his innovation that gives his technology the edge in swift recovery, and showcases the handheld ‘SuperPalm’ and ‘Transcranial PBM Helmet’.


https://sunpowerled.com/


EMF Protection Products from Fix the World Morocco:

https://www.ftwproject.com/

Keywords
hopegirlftwfixtheworld
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy