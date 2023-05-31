Welcome To Freedom For You Fellowship

Freedom For You Fellowship is a free church that was created for the purposes of having a ministry for God’s people to connect, so that they can meet the needs of believers being held captive, and enable believers to stand up and be counted to claim their God given right to freedom and accomplish together what they cannot do alone. Freedom For You Fellowship is a Free Church that was created for the purposes of bringing the Church to the battlefield between good and evil, and establish an untraditional Church Ministry for God’s people to gather in untraditional locations while also gathering in homes.

