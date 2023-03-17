3/17/23 FEDNOW Digital ID, SMART Religion App CCP, Epstein/JP Morgan #IrishForever - YAFTV

3/17/23: The intentional demolition of SVB & consolidation of capital into SIB’s orchestrated to roll out Digital ID through FEDNOW program, Trojan horse for the CBDC roll out in USA...

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Zen Honeycutt’s story creating Moms Across America and the Neighborhood Food Network

https://www.momsacrossamerica.com/communities-rising

Kari Lake lawsuit for a redo of AZ elections: PRAYER WAVE REQUEST!!

https://yournews.com/2023/03/06/2528859/arizona-supreme-court-agrees-to-expedite-kari-lake-lawsuit/

Help to free Jake Chemsley:

https://www.givesendgo.com/freejake

https://www.hopeisfuel.com

https://www.okeefemediagroup.com

Hit single by Christian songwriter, Natasha Owens: Trump Won (and you know it!):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkA2_nijiyE

FEDNOW Launching Digital ID:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/federal-reserve-will-launch-fednow-payment-service-in-july/

The background on SVB, JP Morgan, Epstein, CBDC roll out:

https://truthcomestolight.com/cbdcs-silicon-valley-bank-collapse-and-the-jeffrey-epstein-connection-central-bank-digital-currency-is-coming-at-us-quickly-and-it-equals-financial-enslavement/

https://summit.news/2023/03/15/signature-bank-gave-lecture-on-gender-pronouns-6-months-before-collapse/



CCP's SMART Religion App:

https://www.ncregister.com/cna/china-s-new-smart-religion-app-requires-faithful-to-register-to-attend-worship-services

BBB wins seats in Netherlands!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/historic-upset-in-netherlands-as-farmers-movement-trumps-ruling-wef-rinos/

SF votes to give $5M per person Slavery Reparations

https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2023-03-14/san-francisco-to-air-black-reparations-plan-5m-per-person

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Terrorists!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!