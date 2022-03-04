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Russian President Vladimir Putin & Australia One's Riccardo Bosi
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71 views • March 04, 2022
The mainstream media in every western country is lying about the Ukraine, Governments in Australia donating hundreds of millions of dollars to The Ukraine while ignoring crisis in its own backyard and desperately trying to cling on to the globalist agenda. It's not working.
Here, Russian prez Vlad Putin explains his position on the matter. He says Russians & Ukrainians are one people, Neo - Nazi factions within the Ukrainian govt and military are threatening and brainwashing people, and taking hostages of foreign students in the Ukraine.
Thanks to Sky News for the footage.
Later, The Galactic Larrikins get an interview with Riccardo Bosi, head of Australia One. And he sums it up nicely.
Thanks Galactic Larrikins,, follow them on TG - https://t.me/babyqplus
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All rights reserved.
Here, Russian prez Vlad Putin explains his position on the matter. He says Russians & Ukrainians are one people, Neo - Nazi factions within the Ukrainian govt and military are threatening and brainwashing people, and taking hostages of foreign students in the Ukraine.
Thanks to Sky News for the footage.
Later, The Galactic Larrikins get an interview with Riccardo Bosi, head of Australia One. And he sums it up nicely.
Thanks Galactic Larrikins,, follow them on TG - https://t.me/babyqplus
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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