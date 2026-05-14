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Blake Stone - Aliens of Gold (1993, PC), part 2
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
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Blake Stone - Aliens of Gold is a 1st-person shooter developed by JAM Productions and published by Apogee Software. The game was released as shareware. It was later re-released for Windows, macOS and Linux.

The game uses the same engine as Wolfenstein 3D. Enemies are displayed using sprites, levels are built from square-shaped blocks, you cannot look up/down or jump.
In each level, you need to find the red key card in order unlock the next level on the elevator. There are five different weapons which all use the same ammunition. Using the standard gun won't cause any noises that alarm enemies close by. There are also scientists which can be either allies or enemies. Good scientists are called informants in the game. They will give you hints or items, and killing them lowers your score in the level evaluation. Bad scientists will attack you like any other enemy.

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first-person shootersharewarejam productionsapogee software
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