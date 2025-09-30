Revolutionary Dollar Transformation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Strong Currency Doesn’t Equal A Strong Country
* The U.S. dollar isn’t just weakening; it’s being repurposed and devalued — intentionally.
* U.S. exports and tech leadership are being supercharged.
* China & Russia are stripping away $ global dominance.
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News (30 September 2025)