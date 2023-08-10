Dollar Death, Food Shortage & War on America

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 10, 2023
Bank of America Insiders sold $14 Million in Stock. “Buy Buy Baby” are closing 120 of their locations and Wells Fargo customers rages over missing deposits from their bank accounts. In other news, China and Russia send naval warships near Alaska, triggering a forceful US response.
00:00 - Grid Down
02:41 - Bank of America sell $14M in Stock
05:56 - Retail Stores and Banks Close
08:48 - Mudslide
11:13 - Russia Triggers Forceful US Response
14:47 - Nuclear Prophecy
15:55 - Food Shortages
20:00 - Active Prophecies
26:57 - WatchProphecyClub.com
27:58 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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