Dollar Death, Food Shortage & War on America

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





August 10, 2023





Bank of America Insiders sold $14 Million in Stock. “Buy Buy Baby” are closing 120 of their locations and Wells Fargo customers rages over missing deposits from their bank accounts. In other news, China and Russia send naval warships near Alaska, triggering a forceful US response.





00:00 - Grid Down

02:41 - Bank of America sell $14M in Stock

05:56 - Retail Stores and Banks Close

08:48 - Mudslide

11:13 - Russia Triggers Forceful US Response

14:47 - Nuclear Prophecy

15:55 - Food Shortages

20:00 - Active Prophecies

26:57 - WatchProphecyClub.com

27:58 - Joseph’s Kitchen





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