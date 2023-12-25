12/24/2023

Luke 1:26-33 The Angel Gabriel

Intro: The Angel Gabriel is mentioned in four verses in the Bible. He appears to Daniel twice to Daniel in Daniel 8:16 And I heard a man's voice between the banks of Ulai, which called, and said, Gabriel, make this man to understand the vision. And in Daniel 9:21 Yea, whiles I was speaking in prayer, even the man Gabriel, whom I had seen in the vision at the beginning, being caused to fly swiftly, touched me about the time of the evening oblation. In Luke 1:19 He appears to John the Baptists father Zacharias. And the angel answering said unto him, I am Gabriel, that stand in the presence of God; and am sent to speak unto thee, and to shew thee these glad tidings. And in Luke 1:26 as we will look at today. God always lets His people know what is going on. He does not leave us in the dark. That’s why we have the Bible and prophecy. He is letting us know what is going to happen and what will take place.