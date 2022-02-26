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Deebo Samuel Throws Touchdown Pass to Jauan Jennings | 49ers vs Rams | 2021 NFL Week 18
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12 views • February 26, 2022
Deebo Samuel throws an amazing 29 yard pass to Jauan Jennings!
North NetSports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdXJ3CLnGo2HOr7C7CIDwZA
North NetSports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdXJ3CLnGo2HOr7C7CIDwZA
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