Dr. Mercola w/ Alix Mayer Expose Mind-Boggling COVID-19 "Vaccine" Corruption

In this video Alix Mayer, President of the California chapter of Children's Health Defense, presents a slideshow exposing the unbelievable illegality and corruption going on between the United States Federal Government, FDA, CDC, DOJ, and COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. Understand, once the FDA rubber stamps the COVID "Vaccine" for 16 and 17 year olds as "fully approved", the CDC will add the shot to the children's "recommended schedule", which then gives the vaccine manufacturers "full liability protection", per the 1986 act. They then can't be sued no matter how many people they injure or kill. This is why they are going after the children, even though they have a 99.9973% COVID recovery rate. This plandemic has nothing to do with health. It is all about grabbing power, depopulating the planet, while making tons of money, and having full liability protection!





Dr. Joseph Mercola: https://www.mercola.com/

Children's Health Defense: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-quasi-approval-of-comirnaty-dr-mercola-with-alix-mayer/



