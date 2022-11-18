Create New Account
First Fruits Of Zion - Wolves Disguised
44 views
Ady Saxman
Published 11 days ago |

A look at the First Fruits Of Zion and their teaching. 

2 Timothy 4:3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears;

Keywords
hebrew roots exposedfalse teachersfirst fruits of zion

