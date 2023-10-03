Create New Account
Massive DEW List of Patents on Targeted Individuals Using Pyschotronic Weaponry since the 1960's
Alex Hammer
Published 15 hours ago

https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Issues/Torture/Call/NGOs/VIACTECAnnex.pdf


The Lilly Wave And Psychotronic Warfare

https://thebridgelifeinthemix.info/technology/the-lilly-wave-and-psychotronic-warfare/#sthash.VryKx1Q3.dpbs


My 3 hr. documentary on touchless torture

https://rumble.com/v1re0ly-touchless-torture-target-humanity-a-mind-control-documentary.html


Project: Soul Catcher: Secrets of Cyber and Cybernetic Warfare Revealed Paperback – September

https://www.amazon.com/Project-Catcher-Secrets-Cybernetic-Revealed/dp/1452804087


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


aPLANEtruth

https://rumble.com/user/aPLANEtruth


Shared from and subscribe to:

Aplanetruth15

https://www.youtube.com/@aplanetruth1571/videos


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsgeo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksthe great resetc-ovid hoaxmanuufactures fires

