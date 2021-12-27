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Jan 6 Insurrection - A Date That Will Live In Infamy!
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2 views • December 27, 2021
America is transitioning into totalitarian Marxist technocracy. How could we allow this to happen? Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/jan-6-insurrection-a-date-that-will-live-in-infamy/
The events of January 6, 2021 were clearly part of a well orchestrated plan to marginalize the Trump Administration in it's waning days, and more importantly, to identify many of his staunchest supporters, implementing a scheme for their disenfranchisement and intimidation. By staging a false flag event and driving a false narrative for the ill-informed and cognitive dissonant American sheeple, the seventy five + million
Trump supporters who felt that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen, could be silenced, and the election fraud hearings that were scheduled to occur on January 6 were dropped like a hot rock without any credible debate by the House or Senate.
Was there video evidence that this whole unseemly event was a setup meant to stop the investigation and debate that was scheduled later in the day?
Did Antifa and anti-Trump forces stage the invasion of the Capitol, working with the Capitol Police and some members of congress to paint all Trump supporters as radical despite a long history of non-violence, patriotism, civility and interracial harmony at countless Trump rallies all over America?
Why was the downstream media so quick to call the Capitol breach a RIOT when it consistently called the looting, burning, murder and mayhem conducted by Antifa and BLM in cities all over America “peaceful protests”?
Why were there no firearms identified or recovered from Trump supporters despite reported murders by gunshot?
Guest: David Sumrall – StopHate.com David has spent the last year identifying and documenting the facts behind the Capitol Rally and attempts to return election integrity to America on January 6, 2021. His documentary movie is widely viewed despite efforts to ban and censor it by big media and social media.
Guest: JD Hall (https://montanadailygazette.com/) has been credentialed with the Montana Newspaper Association, writing as a freelance reporter for the Round-Up Newspaper, based in Richland County, Montana. Hall’s has been quoted or cited in the New York Times, Newsweek, the Washington Post, the UK Daily Mail, the London Telegraph, the Today Show, Maxim, as well as in Christian publications like the Christian Post, Baptist News Global, and the Christian Research Network.
The events of January 6, 2021 were clearly part of a well orchestrated plan to marginalize the Trump Administration in it's waning days, and more importantly, to identify many of his staunchest supporters, implementing a scheme for their disenfranchisement and intimidation. By staging a false flag event and driving a false narrative for the ill-informed and cognitive dissonant American sheeple, the seventy five + million
Trump supporters who felt that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen, could be silenced, and the election fraud hearings that were scheduled to occur on January 6 were dropped like a hot rock without any credible debate by the House or Senate.
Was there video evidence that this whole unseemly event was a setup meant to stop the investigation and debate that was scheduled later in the day?
Did Antifa and anti-Trump forces stage the invasion of the Capitol, working with the Capitol Police and some members of congress to paint all Trump supporters as radical despite a long history of non-violence, patriotism, civility and interracial harmony at countless Trump rallies all over America?
Why was the downstream media so quick to call the Capitol breach a RIOT when it consistently called the looting, burning, murder and mayhem conducted by Antifa and BLM in cities all over America “peaceful protests”?
Why were there no firearms identified or recovered from Trump supporters despite reported murders by gunshot?
Guest: David Sumrall – StopHate.com David has spent the last year identifying and documenting the facts behind the Capitol Rally and attempts to return election integrity to America on January 6, 2021. His documentary movie is widely viewed despite efforts to ban and censor it by big media and social media.
Guest: JD Hall (https://montanadailygazette.com/) has been credentialed with the Montana Newspaper Association, writing as a freelance reporter for the Round-Up Newspaper, based in Richland County, Montana. Hall’s has been quoted or cited in the New York Times, Newsweek, the Washington Post, the UK Daily Mail, the London Telegraph, the Today Show, Maxim, as well as in Christian publications like the Christian Post, Baptist News Global, and the Christian Research Network.
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