‘Your Organization Has Done Little’: Trump Resigns from SAG; Gaetz Would Resign Seat to Defend Trump

00:00​ Gaetz: I’d Defend Trump From Impeachment

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz says he'd "absolutely" give up his House seat if former President Trump wanted Gaetz to defend him next week.



01:55​ Trump Leaves Union for Doing ‘Little’

Donald Trump left an actor's union he's been a member of since 1989. In a cheeky letter to the guild, he says they haven't done anything for him.



02:38​ Biden Pressured to Cancel Student Debt

Democrats are putting pressure on the president to cancel tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt. Senator Elizabeth Warren says it's the best move Biden could make to help young Americans.



03:30​ Biden Admin Sued for ‘Illegal Termination’

The Biden Administration allegedly told a Trump appointee to resign from his role, or face termination. Now he's fighting back with a lawsuit.



04:57​ Republican Party Loses Footing in the US

Thousands of Americans have said 'goodbye' to the Republican Party since January 6th. NTD's Don Tran talked to a political science professor about the GOP's "spliting" personality.



08:20​ Attorney: Trump Can Live at Mar-a-Lago

A town's attorney in Florida is siding with former president Trump in a controversy regarding his Mar-a-lago resort. It has to do with Trump’s ability to live there.



09:05​ Chinese AI Giant’s Market Value Plunges

The market value of a top Chinese artificial intelligence company dropped by about 2 billion dollars within a single day. Experts believe Chinese investors have less confidence in China's high-tech industry after the US export ban. And this is true even though the companies receive state subsidies.