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Why you shouldn't pay your Covid fine
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52 views • August 26, 2020
Refuse to pay any fines issues under corona regulations. There are judges barristers, QC’s and legal academics have considered the legislation as Ultra Vires (exceeding the powers granted to government). The coronavirus regulations are not primary legislation be subordinate and without the agent of government and far exceed the parent legislation of the The public health act 1984.
It is your duty to challenge the lawfulness of the regulations.
It is your duty to challenge the lawfulness of the regulations.
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