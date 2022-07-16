Inflation vs. taxation Which form of THIEVERY is worse

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Glenn Beck.
Jul 15, 2022 Taxation is theft, but inflation may be even worse. Why? Carol Roth, financial expert and author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ tells Glenn that inflation is a PERMANENT thievery that robs you of EVERYTHING you’ve worked so hard to accomplish. Plus, today’s 9.1 percent inflation was ENTIRELY avoidable, if not for the disastrous central-planning policies enacted by today’s Federal Reserve. ‘It’s just so, so frustrating and angering,’ she says.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwICoOpL2eA