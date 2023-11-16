Israel has spent a month pounding Gaza into rubble and filling the streets with childrens blood. Claire Daily MP

"Israel has spent a month pounding Gaza into rubble and filling the streets with children's blood. With European and American weapons, and European and American support. Still von der Leyen cannot even say the word: "ceasefire." This isn't just Israel's genocide. It's Europe's too."
Clare Daly MEP
