Why Democrats have a weak candidate? [Weak Joe Biden]

Why corporations and China picked a weak candidate to beat Trump?

Because they want a weak government so they can rule freely as they do in Europe.



Biden’s Alleged Financial Ties To U.S. Enemy China Overshadow His 2020 Bid



It's crucial that presidential contenders be able to evaluate China objectively, free of conflicts of interest and excessive financial entanglements



China has brazenly threatened U.S. liberty, including our freedoms of commerce, navigation, and communication and the life and limbs of our servicemen and civilians. It has sought to chill speech on U.S. soil and influence our elections. It harbors expansionist ambitions that further imperil our liberties and those of our allies. In short, there is no greater challenge for American in the realm of national security and foreign affairs.



At a time in which the political-media establishment’s stated concern over foreign influence in the U.S. political system is paramount, we should be asking one question of every U.S. candidate and official: Where do you stand on China, and do you have any entanglements—economic or otherwise—with Beijing that create a conflict of interest or the appearance thereof?



This issue, largely missing from the public discourse, was raised at a recent meeting of China hawks in the financial community by a former President Trump confidante, perhaps telegraphing a critical campaign debate to come. Aiming his fire specifically at the newest entrant to the Democratic presidential field, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon asserted: “Joe Biden’s gotta come 100 percent clean on his relationship and his family’s relationship with the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] … We need to know every piece of involvement that Joe Biden has had with the Chinese Communist Party, the Bank of China and all the financial institutions in China.”



Biden’s China Ties

The ex-Trump advisor was alluding to “Clinton Cash” author Peter Schweizer’s reporting in his 2018 book, “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.” In the book, Schweizer writes about the link between Biden’s role in U.S.-China policy, and a deal consummated by his son Hunter Biden’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners with the Chinese government. In Schweizer’s telling, during an official December 2013 trip:



The vice president is negotiating a bunch of very sensitive issues with the Chinese, including the South China Sea, trade, tech transfer, etc. Biden is criticized on that trip for basically going soft on Beijing. Shortly after they return to the U.S., Hunter Biden’s firm receives a $1 billion private equity deal from the Chinese government [via the Bank of China]. Not from an American business in China; from the Chinese government itself. It later gets increased to $1.5 billion. We have no way of knowing how much Rosemont made on the deal because there are no disclosure requirements.



Schweizer asserted that this was the first time the Chinese government gave a Western firm access to a cross-border investment fund formed in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone. In the wake of these revelations, spokesmen for Hunter Biden and his partner at the now-defunct Rosemont Seneca, Christopher Heinz—stepson of former secretary of State John Kerry—disputed the conservative author’s claims.*



Bannon tied what he framed as a sweetheart deal for Biden’s son to the Obama administration’s appeasement of China—a line of attack adjacent to one President Trump has started to pursue:



Joe Biden was there [in the White House] for eight years. We had the Munich of the 21st century [which] was allowing the CCP to build those islands [in the South China sea]. And what Obama did [sic]? He … moved one marine brigade to Darwin, Australia. That’s the pivot to Asia. Oh, except, having [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] come in the Rose Garden, look him in the eye, and on world TV shake his hand and said [sic], ‘No more cyber attacks, no more cyber theft,’ and [then] double down in the next year. Joe Biden has to answer the question: ‘What did you know, when did you know it, and how much money has your family and you personally taken from the most murderous regime of the 21st century?’



This is a blunt question from a political bomb thrower, but that does not make it any less legitimate or indicative of the fact that President Trump may harp on this issue.



Ben Weingarten is a Federalist senior contributor, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, and fellow at the Claremont Institute. He was selected as a 2019 Robert Novak Journalism fellow of the Fund for American Studies, under which he is currently working on a book on U.S.-China policy. You can find his work at benweingarten.com, and follow him on Twitter @bhweingarten.