Total Proof of Genocide: 9 out of 10 Covid Deaths are Triple Vaxxed, Top Medical Journal Reports

Alex Jones breaks down the rising death toll following the implementation of Covid injections worldwide.

Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/autopsy-data-confirm-deadly-heart-inflammation-from-covid-vaccines-but-not-from-covid-infection/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/british-government-begins-paying-140000-to-covid-19-vaccine-injured-victims/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-emails-reveal-bidens-dhs-still-knowingly-releasing-covid-positive-border-crossers-into-u-s/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-trump-vaccine/

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