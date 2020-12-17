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Protestors in Whole Foods without masks
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515 views • December 17, 2020
The No More Lockdowns demonstration in Union Square, December 13, featured passionate talks and some action. A dozen or more folks entered the local Whole Foods without any masks shopped for groceries. Some customers seemed surprised and the store security explained that they had to leave, but the demonstrators peacefully explained their view point..."No More Face Diapers." The Union Square Rally was attended by approximately 250 people who carried signs and shared information.
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