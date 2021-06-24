Navarro: Fauci Reauthorized WIV’s Gain of Function Experiments To Weaponize Viruses

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6/18/2021 Peter Navarro: Fauci ‘s opposition to life saving AIDS drugs was like his opposition to hydroxychloroquine not grounded in science or data. Fauci in 2017, went behind the backs of the Trump White House, and reauthorized dangerous Gain of function experiments to weaponize viruses.