China's Low-Cost AI Strategy, an interview with Zach Vorhies

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China is driving down AI costs through model distillation, challenging the dominance of leading AI companies. As competition intensifies, cheaper AI could transform global innovation while raising new questions about intellectual property and technological leadership.
#AI #China #OpenAI #DeepSeek #ArtificialIntelligence #TechInnovation
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