Is the world aligning with BRICS?
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
Published 19 days ago |
source,

https://www.rt.com/shows/boom-bust/566052-brics-counterweight-west-agenda/

The US and the West have tried to isolate Russia from the rest of the world, but no major nations have joined their camp since the start of the crisis in Ukraine. On the contrary, they have strengthened their relationship with Russia. On the Modus Operandi, Manila Chan explores how BRICS could become a viable counterweight to the West’s agenda in Ukraine with author and co-director of Peacevigil.net, Sameer Dossani, along with Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media. Join us on the MO.


